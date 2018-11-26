Dozens of men, women arrested in Nebraska cockfighting ring

LOUISVILLE, NE (KETV/CNN) - A major cockfighting ring has been broken up in Nebraska and more than 30 people face felony charges.
The roosters, however, face an uncertain future.
Authorities say, 186 live roosters are now in the care of the Nebraska Humane Society.
"Once you enter the building, you were able to readily tell, that that was where the fighting was taking place. They had a ring set up, and cages, and various other items," said Karl Boehm with the Cass County Sheriff's Office.
"We found spurs, that are like razor blades, attached to the claws of the birds, during the cockfight," said Mark Langan, Nebraska Humane Society.
Although people tried to run during the bust, authorities say they rounded up both men and women and arrested them.
Police arrested 32 men and women in all.
Cockfighting is a felony in Nebraska and could carry up to five years in prison.
Langan said this was "by far the most organized and biggest operation that we've ever had here at the Nebraska Humane Society."
Now investigators want to know how long the ring was in operation.
"This was a classic location for cockfighting to happen. Rural area, a barn off a main road, couldn't really see it from the main road,” said Lagan. “So, we're not surprised that this happened.”
The sheriff's office says the property owners told them they had no clue why so many people were in the barn.
