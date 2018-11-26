Families attend ‘Festival of Trees’ event as a tradition

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - The Museum of East Texas has a lot to offer this holiday season as it prepares for its 24th annual Festival of Trees fundraiser.
Some people like Lyndy Vines have made attending the event a tradition.
“This just really jumpstarts the spirit of Christmas you get everyone coming to one place to see all the trees and the kids just get really excited to see everything,” said Vines.
The museum is transformed into a winter wonderland and has 162 decorated trees this year with its own theme that were created by sponsors, local businesses and families.
Co-chair Lacey Luce says this year’s event is one of their biggest turnouts of sponsors and has attracted people from many other areas.
“I brought a family in yesterday, someone came from Canada so it’s so fun for people from all over it attracts all different states, all different cities to come to downtown Lufkin which is really important.The funds raised from the tree sponsors help provide scholarships for art camp, technology for the museum, and special gifts to the Museum of East Texas.
As for Vines, she says she is thankful for the Festival of Trees event because it has helped her kids understand the true meaning of Christmas.
“This year is especially exciting because I have a three-year-old and she’s actually starting to actually get the idea of Christmas, so this is another way to kind of help her understand and get excited for one of my favorite times of the year,” she said.
