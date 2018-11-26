Former interim Nacogdoches Memorial CEO dies suddenly weeks after retirement

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Unexpected news of the death of a former interim CEO for Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital came over the weekend.
Gary Kendrick passed away Saturday from complications due to chemotherapy after a diagnosis of Stag- four lymphoma according to hospital board chair Lisa King. Kendrick announced his retirement from CHC, a management consulting firm hired by Memorial, on Oct. 5. He learned just a few weeks afterwards that he had cancer. Kendrick was looking forward to reuniting with his wife, son, and daughter-in-law when he went home to Indiana.
“Had any of us, he included, had known, we would have demanded him to go home sooner," King said of Kendrick’s untimely death. "And we had kind of talked to him about that, ‘Why don’t you go ahead and go home? We know the contract with CHC will end Nov. 1, go, Gary. Just go.’ But he said, ‘I’ve got things that we need to finish.’ And that’s the kind of guy he was.”
Kendrick served as CEO twice at the financially struggling Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital. He also was an interim at the Crockett hospital.
