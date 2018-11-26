Former Lufkin mayor Louis Bronaugh dies

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - A former longtime mayor of Lufkin has died. Louis Bronaugh was 87.
Bronaugh was elected mayor in 1988 and served as chief of the city until 2006.
According to a previous KTRE story, the former boxing coach and optician named revitalizing downtown Lufkin and improving the city’s streets, parks, police, and fire departments as just some of his accomplishments.
In 2008, the city renamed City Hall Park after Bronaugh.
Bronaugh served on many boards, including the Brazos Transit District and Angelina & Neches River Authority.
Bronaugh died on Saturday. Services are pending with Carroway Funeral Home.
