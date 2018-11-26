Giving Tuesday sets reminder for charitable giving

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Cyber Monday is almost over. Next, it’s Giving Tuesday. The global day of giving is powered by social media and community collaboration.
It's not too late for non-profits to join in.
There's certainly lots of time for giving.
Nacogdoches Area United Way's Caroline Garner missed Saturday's deadline to sign up for Giving Tuesday.
No worry, the website said. Agencies can still participate.
After maneuvering a few dozen instruction sites, Nacogdoches United Way is part of Giving Tuesday. It’s a reminder to be charitable during the holiday season.
“It's to remind you that there are other priorities. That the holiday season is not just about shopping and eating," said Garner.
Solid Foundation After-School Director John Cannings submitted an application in July, only to find out the agency wasn’t even mentioned on the sites.
“I didn't see our name on the list, however, all information has been sent out already concerning our participation in this Giving Day," said Cannings.
Cannings hopes to have the mix up corrected. That’s important to him because Facebook is partnering with PayPal, to match a total of up to $7 million in donations made on Facebook to eligible nonprofits.
Facebook and PayPal will start matching donations at 7:00 in the morning. Donors can go to participating agency websites to contribute or here.
"Since we will no longer have our golf tournament, we will start doing Giving Tuesday. It's just one of those four fundraisers that we do," explained Cannings.
There are agencies counting on the public's donations. More than anything, Giving Tuesday raises awareness that giving can happen any time of the year.
