A light freeze and frosty conditions expected tonight, early Tuesday morning

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The combination of clear skies, dry air, and calm winds will lead to a light freeze across the Piney Woods tonight. This means some frost may greet you on your morning commute to work and school.
Another sun-filled sky on Tuesday will lead to a cool afternoon, with highs in the upper 50′s.
With winds gradually turning back to the south, we will see temperatures quickly warm-up as we progress through the week. Both our overnight lows and daytime highs will climb the proverbial ladder each day, which is why we will only have one night of sub-freezing temperatures.
The warming trend will also be accompanied by higher humidity levels, which will lead to a few more clouds streaming in by Thursday and Friday.
Our next storm system will impact our region late Friday and early Saturday, which will provide us with a 40% chance of some strong thunderstorms during that time frame. Due to the fast-moving nature of this system, however, we will be in store for a pretty nice weekend as westerly winds come in behind the departing storm system, allowing for skies to clear out as drier air and slightly cooler air comes calling.
