Lufkin Police: Man charged in toddler’s death likely to face capital murder charge

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - It could be several more weeks before a charge against a man arrested in the death of a Lufkin toddler is upgraded to capital murder, a police spokeperson said.
Authorities arrested Jon Clay early Saturday morning in connection with the death of 22-month-old August Brinson. Lufkin police accounced in a Facebook post that Brinson suffered a skull fracture while in Clay’s care Friday evening.
A police spokesperson said Monday the injury to a child charge could eventually be upgraded to a capital murder charge.
“Detectives are working with the District Attorney’s Office to ensure that the most comprehensive testing be done and are awaiting the final autopsy report,” said Jessica Pebsworth, public relations specialist with Lufkin Police.
Police announced over the weekend they would serve a capital murder warrant to Clay on Saturday; however, due to the complexity of the case, Pebsworth said the report could take several weeks to be finalized by the Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Clay remains in the Angelina County Jail on a $500,000 bond.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.