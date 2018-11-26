EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: A chilly start with some breezy north and northwest winds. Temperatures are in the 30s, but the wind chill is making things feel even colder. Winds will gradually diminish through the day with more sunshine this afternoon. High temperatures will reach near 50 degrees. A light frost expected overnight tonight as temperatures drop to around freezing through tomorrow morning. More sunshine tomorrow but still cool with temperatures in the upper 50s. A warming trend brings temperatures back into the 60s midweek and the 70s by the end of the week. A mix of clouds and sun by Thursday and Friday and a slight chance for rain returns to the forecast. The best chance for showers and thunderstorms looks to be late Friday into early Saturday with a weak cold front.