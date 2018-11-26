Nacogdoches County search warrant turns up meth, fraud-related items, counterfeit money

After Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a search warrant on a home on County Road 987 Saturday morning, they found methamphetamines, materials commonly used to distribute narcotics, equipment for creating illegal documents, and card skimmers.
“From what evidence we have recovered so far, this may be one of the largest fraud cases that we have seen in many years in our county,” Nacogdoches County Sheriff Jason Bridges said in a press release.
In addition to the man who was the main focus of the investigation, the NCSO deputies arrested four other people at the location on felony and misdemeanor charges.
The focus of the investigation was Roy Allen Butler, 28, of Nacogdoches.
Butler is still being held in the Nacogdoches County jail on a first-degree felony manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams charge, a third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams charge, three third-degree felony forgery of a government or national instrument/money/security charges, and a state-jail felony forgery of a financial instrument charge.
Collectively, Butler’s total bond amount was set at $92,500.
Other arrests and charges include:
- Coty Edward Whitehead, 37, of Cushing - state-jail felony possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram
- Dustin Lee Cooper, 24, of Nacogdoches - third-degree felony unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
- Tia Meshell, 29, of Shreveport, Louisiana - motion to revoke probation for a burglary of a habitation charge out of Shelby County
- James Edwards, 31, Cushing - Class C misdemeanor theft under $50
According to the press release, the investigation had been ongoing for several months. Bridges said in the press release that they believed Butler had been distributing large quantities of meth.
During the course of the investigation, NCSO investigators also got information from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office that stated Butler may also be involved in fraud cases that had occurred in their county, the press release stated.
The press release went on to say that the sheriff’s office was able to conduct several undercover meth purchases from Butler.
“Sheriff investigators learned that Butler was also conducting other criminal activity, besides just selling methamphetamine,” the press release stated. “Investigators gain information that Butler was making false checks, stealing people’s identity and also possibly making counterfeit money.”
NCSO deputies served the search warrant at a home on CR 987 between Sacul and Cushing around 6 a.m. Saturday morning. There were seven adults and some young children in the house at the time of the raid, the press release stated. A search was conducted after the residence was secured.
“A search of the residence revealed several grams of methamphetamine, along with numerous fraud documents and computer equipment that Butler was using to produce illegal documents on,” the press release stated. “Investigators found several sheets of paper that was hanging up to dry that were being used to produce counterfeit money.”
According to the press release, NCSO deputies and investigators also found a small number of counterfeit bills in denominations of $20 and $10. The investigators also allegedly found a fraudulent check printed out in the amount of $1,200.
“Also found were fake social security cards, a computer from a local business that is believed to be stolen, numerous people’s names that had personal information attached to it, such as social security numbers and several counterfeit checks that had not been fully printed yet,” the press release stated.
At the scene, NCSO investigators collected several computers, hard drives, printers, credit card skimmers, and other fraud-related devices from the home. They also seized one sawed-off shotgun, scales, and other materials that are commonly used to package and distribute narcotics.
Bridges stated that Child Protective Services was also notified of the case because the conditions that the children were living in were horrific.
Bridges said that more charges could be pending against Butler.
“We believe that the hard drives on the computer will have a wealth of information on how deep Roy Butler was involved in stealing people’s identity and producing fraudulent checks and money,” Bridges said. “We have had several reports in the past of local businesses having fraudulent checks written along with several people having their identities stolen.”
Bridges said in the press release that they believe Butler has been distributing several ounces of meth a week in Nacogdoches County.
The investigation is still ongoing, the press release stated.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.