Nacogdoches model train display returns

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Chugging along into Nacogdoches is, of course, the model train show.
The Loblolly Model Train Display returned again for its eighth year in a row at the Nacogdoches Railroad Depot and this time has brought with it some junior conductors.
“To set this up this year, took about a month. To bring the table in, set it up, connect it, and then put all the scenery in,” said crew member George Ellis.
Ellis, 70, said this has been his hobby for the past 50 years.
“I’m happily retired and today I’m playing with my trains,” Ellis said.
The 12-foot wide and 16-foot long display brings back the nostalgia of toy-land and each year Ellis brings a new attraction to the display.
“This year what I’ve been doing, I get a car, I’m putting people inside the vehicle to add little more pleasure to it. Little more realistic display,” Ellis explains.
Along with the setup of the display is also an opportunity for Ellis to teach junior conductors and engineers
“I brought my model train and to kind of show other people my train,” said Ben Kraig, a 7-year-old student.
Ellis said it’s his approach to teaching STEM, science, technology, engineering, and math.
It’s a good base of science here, physics, geometry, electrical wiring, ac dc currents, gauges of wire and that type of thing. So it’s a good educational venue," Ellis said.
For both the young and the old, the display brings out the wonder and awe.
“There’s a lot of closet railroaders in the state of Texas. There’s not much room to have a layout at home. So things are packed up and put in a closet and brought out for different occasions,” Ellis said.
The display will be open Friday, November 30 through Sunday, December 2, as well as Friday, December 7 through Sunday, December 9. The hours for Fridays and Saturdays are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday hours are from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
