Polk County Sheriff’s Office asking for public’s help in IDing 4 burglary suspects

POLK COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying four suspects in a burglary that occurred at a home on State Highway 146.
According to a post on the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the burglary occurred at a home across from Red Barn Builders Supply, and it was reported to authorities on Nov. 6. The post didn’t go into any details about what was taken in the burglary.
A witness told the sheriff’s office that the suspects were in a black Toyota Four Runner.
“The vehicle was occupied by a white male with blue hair, a heavyset female with blue hair, a black male with orange hair, and a black female,” the Facebook post stated. “All suspects appeared to be in their mid- to late-twenties.’
The vehicle was seen leaving the residence, and it headed west on FM 1988.
“If you have any information or the identity of the suspect(s) or the location of the stolen property, contact Detective Mitchell at (936) 329-9027 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 327-STOP where you can remain anonymous and may collect a cash reward for information leading to an arrest,” the Facebook post stated.
