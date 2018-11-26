Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: We’ll see quite the cooldown in East Texas tonight as cold, dry air behind a strong cold front continues to seep into our area overnight with temps possibly dipping into freezing temperatures briefly for counties at and north of Interstate 20. Heading into the afternoon, mostly sunny skies will warm us into the mid to lower 50s. NW winds will be a bit breezy for the better half of Monday at 10-15 mph before calming down later on in the evening hours. With calm winds and clear skies, we’ll see another round of freezing temperatures for most of East Texas on Tuesday morning with a frost possible before sunrise, so make sure your house is still prepped for the freeze and please bring your outdoor pets inside or give them somewhere warm to sleep. The good news is that we will see plenty of sunshine for the first half of next week and a rapid warming trend into the mid-60s, then cloud cover returns on Thursday and a decent setup for strong to severe storms possible late Friday into early Saturday morning. As we get closer to the second part of next week we’ll have a better look at the setup and conditions in East Texas ahead of that system and will keep you updated on the possibility of strong storms. For now, however, make sure you and the kids are bundled up tomorrow and Tuesday morning and enjoy the sunshine!