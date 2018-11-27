Cowboys set to host Saints on Thursday

DALLAS, TX (KLTV) - Thursday night the surging Cowboys host the high flying New Orleans Saints, led by MVP front runner Drew Brees.
Brees has set record milestones and shows no sign of letting up.
Saints and Rams are 10-1 and it was New Orleans who handed Los Angeles their first defeat couple of weeks ago. As for Dallas they’ve won three straight two of them on the road against previous Super Bowl teams, Atlanta and Philadelphia.
For now Dallas and Washington are 6-5 atop the NFC East standings, split during the season. Cowboys are in the driver’s seat to win the East but the Saints are high powered with a defense that does just enough to top you.
Prescott spoke about the Cowboy’s offense on Monday:
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.