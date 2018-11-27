Creamy turkey-vegetable soup by Mama Steph

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - If you have turkey leftovers, this soup is a wonderful way to use them up. I simmered my roasted turkey’s carcass in a soup pot of water with an onion, bay leaf, and celery, and then pulled the meat from the bone after the stock was ready. I used the stock and the meat for this recipe, but you can easily buy a chicken or some turkey legs to do this from scratch if you have no carcass leftover.
Mama Steph’s creamy turkey-vegetable soup
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 yellow onion, diced
- 1 1/2 cups sliced carrots
- pinch of salt
- 2 cups cooked turkey meat
- 15 ounce can sliced or diced new potatoes, drained
- 1 teaspoon Tony Chachere’s cajun seasoning (or other favorite seasoning blend)
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
- 1 small bag frozen whole kernel corn
- 1/2 large or one whole small jalapeno pepper, minced (optional)
- 1 teaspoon fresh minced garlic, or 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 cups turkey or chicken broth; add a bit more if desired for greater soup quantity (I made turkey broth by simmering the turkey carcass leftover from dinner)
- 1 1/2 cups heavy cream, half and half, or evaporated milk
- Other vegetables to consider adding: 1 cup green peas, cut green beans, or chopped asparagus. May also add two stalks chopped celery and saute with the onion, if desired.
Method:
- Place butter and oil in large soup pot over medium heat. When warm and melted, add the onion, jalapeno, and carrot, and a pinch of salt.
- Allow the vegetables to cook down until the onions are translucent, stirring frequently, about three or four minutes.
- Next, add the potatoes, garlic, turkey, ground pepper, and cajun seasoning. Stir in.
- Add the corn, broth and cream, and stir well. Increase heat to high until mixture comes to a boil, stirring frequently.
- Reduce heat to low, then simmer, stirring often, for about 20 minutes.
- Remove from heat. Taste to ensure seasoning is adequate, and adjust as necessary. Let stand for several minutes before serving.
- Serve with crusty garlic bread, cornbread, toasted rolls, or crackers. Enjoy!
