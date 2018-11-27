Jasper police: SWAT team will be conducting practice drills at courthouse today

JASPER, TX (KTRE) - Jasper residents shouldn’t be alarmed by a heavy police presence in and around the county courthouse this afternoon.
Lt. Garrett Foster with Jasper PD said this morning that the department’s SWAT team will be conducting practice drills in and around the Jasper County Courthouse from 2 p.m. until about 10 p.m.
“We wanted to get the word out, so people won’t get alarmed when they see the SWAT van and several patrol units around the courthouse this afternoon,” Foster said.
Law enforcement agencies in Jasper County have conducted similar practice drills at other locations over the years. In July of 2016, about 50 law enforcement officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel took part in an intense active shooter drill at Jasper High School.
