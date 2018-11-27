Marshall PD asking for public’s help in finding missing teen

MARSHALL, TX (KLTV) - The Marshall Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Oct. 31.
According to a press release, Denisha Mathews was last seen on Oct. 31 at Marshall High School.
“Mathews is described as a biracial female who is 5′6” tall and weighs approximately 12 pounds," the press release stated.
Mathews was last seen wearing a white dress with black leggings, black shoes, and a gray jacket. At the time, her hair was in a ponytail.
“Anyone with information on where Mathews can be located is urged to call the Marshall Police Department at (903) 935- 4575,” the press release stated.
