Numerous East Texas cities, counties will receive DoJ grants designed to promote officer safety

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLTV) - U.S. Senator John Cornyn, R-TX, announced Tuesday that numerous East Texas counties cities will receive grants from the U.S. Department of Justice designed to promote the health and safety of Texas law enforcement officers.
“Because we rely on law enforcement officers to keep our communities safe, we must place an equal premium on their personal safety and well-being,” Cornyn said in a press release. “These grants send a message to the men and women who put themselves at risk each day that we have their back, too. I thank the Trump Administration for supporting Texas’ men and women in uniform.”
The grants, which are awarded by the DoJ’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP), will be used to protect officers and improve overall public safety. In all, the grants awarded to Texas cities total $2.15 million.
“These grants include funding for the Bulletproof Vest Partnership Program, the re-authorization of which Senator Cornyn co-sponsored in the Senate,” the press release stated.
The East Texas cities and counties that will be receiving grants include:
- Angelina County - $7,150
- Athens - $16,000
- Gladewater - $1652.50
- Henderson (city) - $7,535
- Kilgore - $4,770
- Longview - $17,892
- Lufkin - $7,600
- Nacogdoches - $2,087.50
- Rusk - $5,152.50
- Sabine County - $2,7,25
For the full list of grant recipients, including 247 jurisdictions in Texas, click here.
