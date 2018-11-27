Police investigating possible active shooter situation at Maryland medical center

BETHESDA, MD (KLTV) - Officials with the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington, D.C., are now saying that they’ve seen "no indication of an active shooter after they cleared the basement of a building in the complex.
Police were investigating a possible active shooter situation Tuesday afternoon at a medical facility in Maryland, according to the Associated Press.
A post on Walter Reed’s Facebook page stated that the all-clear has been given.
“Personnel may now move freely about the base,” the Facebook post stated.
According to the Associated Press, the U.S. Navy has said that a drill was taking place at Maryland base that is home to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
The AP reports the situation occurred about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday at Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland.
The Naval Support Activity Bethesda posted via social media that base security has cleared the basement of one building and is the process of clearing the rest of the building.
U.S. Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger, of Maryland, tweeted about the situation.
