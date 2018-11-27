Report: Manafort met with Julian Assange ahead of 2016 leaks

The Guardian cited two unidentified sources as saying Manafort first met Assange at the embassy in 2013, a year after Assange took refuge there to avoid being extradited to Sweden over sex crime allegations. The Guardian said Manafort returned there in 2015 and 2016 and said its sources had "tentatively dated" the final visit to March. The newspaper added that Manafort's visit was not entered into the embassy's log book and cited a source as saying Manafort left after 40 minutes.