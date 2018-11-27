Rusk Co. woman missing for two months; family remains hopeful

RUSK COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Monday, November 26, marked two months since an East Texas woman was last seen before she vanished in southern Rusk County.
Kimberly Flint, a wife and mother, was last seen on September 26. Her crashed vehicle was found along Highway 84 near the Angelina River, but she was no where to be found.
“It’s kind of an empty feeling,” Flint’s husband, James, said.
“It’s not too bad at work,” Flint said. “But you get home, and you see things the house and things outside that she’s done. If I sit and just think about it, it gets to me.”
There are little reminders like Kim’s flower beds and projects around the house. James said she was a good decorator and enjoyed painting furniture for their home.
At the crash site, the only real change is the color of the leaves. A large sign with photos of Kimberly remains on the side of the road as her family and friends hold onto hope.
“We’re not giving up,” James said. “Hopefully, one day she’ll be found.”
With Christmas less than a month away, James said his wife would’ve been decorating their tree and hanging lights. It’s his wish that she’ll be home soon to fill that empty feeling.
“I know at Christmas there’s going to be a space there,” Flint said. “And she’s not there.”
The Flint family and Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for helpful information. Anyone with information is urged to call the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office.
Related stories:
Copyright 2018 KLTV. All rights reserved.