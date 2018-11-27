Silver Alert issued for missing E. Texas woman

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Whitehouse senior citizen.
Mildred Hightower was reported missing Tuesday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
She was last seen in a Red 2014 Volkswagen Jetta with Texas license plates DGV 9496.
Anyone with information Hightower’s whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement.
Silver Alerts are designed to notify the public of missing older adults with a documented mental condition, according to the DPS website.
