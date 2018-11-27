Texas Tech fires coach after third straight losing season

LUBBOCK, TX (KLTV) - Texas Tech fired its coach Cliff Kingsbury after losing to Baylor during the holiday weekend.
This is Tech’s third straight losing season and the powers that be decided they had seen enough.
Loyalty aside, the Red Raiders were hoping that Kingsbury, a former QB for the program, would get the program off the ground. After all, he had a promising start going 8-5 and winning a bowl game his first season back in 2013. But even with QBs, now NFL hot shots, Baker Mayfield, and Patrick Mahomes, Kingsbury could only field a 35-40 record as the Texas Tech coach.
Some speculation has him landing in KC to reunite with Mahomes, an NFL MVP candidate. But for that to happen Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy would have to accept the Colorado head coaching job, where he played.
Whether it be the NFL or another coaching opportunity, it doesn’t look like Kingsbury will be on the sidelines too long.
