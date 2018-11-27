Winds of change will lead to a significant warm-up in the days ahead

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will be in store for another cold night, but we will stay above freezing as overnight lows bottom out in the upper 30's to lower 40's across East Texas.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer as southerly winds kick in at 15 to 20 mph, making for some windy conditions. This south wind is a warm wind and will ultimately lead to a substantial warming trend for us as we progress through the rest of the week.
The warming trend will also be accompanied by higher humidity levels, which will lead to a few more clouds streaming in by Thursday and Friday.
Our next storm system will impact our region late Friday and early Saturday, which will provide us with a 40% chance of some strong thunderstorms during that time frame. Due to the fast-moving nature of this system, however, we will be in store for a pretty nice weekend as westerly winds come in behind the departing storm system, allowing for skies to clear out as drier air and slightly cooler air comes calling.
A stronger cold front looks to arrive early next week, which will lead to another shot of rain followed by more cold air spilling down into the Piney Woods, once again.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.