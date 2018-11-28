Angelina County deputy fires shot at suspect who allegedly tried to run deputies, bystander over

ANGELINA COUNTY< TX (News Release) - On November 27, 2018 at approximately 6:50 PM Deputies responded to a residence located on Edgewood Circle in reference to a wanted felon identified as 46 year old William D. Nerren Jr. Upon arrival deputies obtained information that Nerren was confirmed to be located inside the garage of the residence. Deputies approached the garage and before deputies could attempt to make entry Nerren took control of a vehicle, opened an automatic garage door, and accelerated rapidly exiting the garage in the vehicle. Nerren’s vehicle almost struck one deputy and was traveling in the direction of another deputy and bystander when a deputy fired one shot from his duty firearm and struck the vehicle. The driver was not hit and continued to accelerate out of the yard of the residence. Nerren then led the deputies on a high speed pursuit that travelled over 11 miles down county roads and across private rural areas. Deputies lost sight of the suspect vehicle while travelling though rough terrain although Deputies regained contact a short time later. The suspect was stopped by Deputies in the Rivercrest Community and was taken into custody without further incident. Nerren has been charged with Aggravated Assault on a Public Servant, Evading Arrest with Vehicle, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth), and Possession of Marijuana.