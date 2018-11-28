Beautiful peak fall colors fill SFA Arboretum

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The Stephen F. Austin State University Mast Arboretum houses over 10,000 different types of trees and plants. Right now, they’re all yielding peak fall colors. Researchers at the arboretum say that this year’s foliage was unexpected.
For many in Nacogdoches, stepping into the Mast Arboretum at Stephen F. Austin University is like entering a peaceful sanctuary.
“We are a little oasis in the middle of our vibrant little city here," said SFA research associate Dawn Stover. "We’re in the middle of a serene landscape.”
According to Stover, the colors produced by the plants and trees this fall were unexpected.
“We weren’t real sure that we were gonna have good fall color this year because we had, you know, that dry hot spell at the very tail end of summer, and you need pretty consistent moisture and coolness in order to produce fall color,” Stover said.
Thankfully, rain at the end of the summer provided the nourishment needed for the colors you see today.
“If we had not had rain in the last couple of months, most of the leaves would have desiccated and dried up and blown away, and so because we did have that late summer rain, that was really beneficial to keeping the foliage on the plants,” Stover said.
With current weather conditions, Stover says visitors have about one more week to enjoy the scenery.
“Things are looking really good," Stover said. "It’s cool. We’ve had some good moisture lately again, so I think we have another week at least.”
If you’ve been meaning to visit the arboretum, you may want to get out there. The arboretum is open to the public year round from sunrise to sunset.
