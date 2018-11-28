Central High School art students create mosaic mural for school

Pollok, TX (KTRE) - For the past year, art students in Mrs. Jones class at Central High School have been busy working on a project to enhance their school.
They created a mosaic mural by painting 45 blocks and placing pieces to showcase their creativity.
“I think it’s cool that Mrs. Jones allowed us to do it and invested so much time and a lot of us came in extra days when we weren’t supposed to and extra class periods with teachers permission and worked on it and we were all dedicated” said Rayana Toburen, student.
Mrs. Jones says the most rewarding part of this project for her is that each student’s name is engraved on the painting.
“It’s really empowering for students to be able to work on something that is permanent, it’s not just a piece of paper that will be hung up in the hall it’s a permanent fixture,” said Jones.
Besides having fun painting the mural, students also learned valuable skill sets.
“We definitely learned a lot about art and when we work together learned about organization because we had to organize the stuff. We learned how to plan stuff and map it out,” said Toburen.
And Jones says even former students have come back to the school to show their support for the work they are doing.
“I had a lot of seniors come back about two weeks ago when we laid out all the stones. I had about 10 of my seniors from last year come and help and we took pictures, so it was great to have them so involved even though they’ve graduated and many of them have gone on to college,” she said.
Students in the art club at Central High School also make mosaic stones, jewelry and other items to sale.
They then donate the funds to local animal shelters for their annual fundraiser.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.