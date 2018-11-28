4 children among 6 dead in Indiana house fire

LOGANSPORT, IN (WTTV/WXIN/CNN) - Indiana authorities are investigating a house fire that killed six people, including four children.
The call came in just before 2 a.m. Wednesday in Logansport.
When first responders arrived, they were able to rescue two adults - a mother and her adult son.
But flames were too thick to get inside and rescue the others.
Also, the house is in a rural area without fire hydrants, so the fire department had to truck in water to fight the blaze.
The Cass County sheriff said ammunition inside the house was going off, as well.
Two adults and four children were killed. The children ranged in age from 2 months to 10 years old.
Officials say the fire is being investigated as a possible criminal case for now, but the state fire marshal will make the final determination.
