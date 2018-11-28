East Texas Ag News: Cost of steaks trend upward during fall months

East Texas Ag News: Cost of steaks trend upward during fall months
November 28, 2018 at 7:20 AM CST - Updated November 28 at 7:59 AM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The cost for different cuts of beef typically changes seasonally depending on demands.

That’s according to the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center in Overton.

Researchers say the cost of steaks, like ribeyes and tenderloins, tend to go up during the fall as we get closer to the holidays.

Just last week, wholesale ribeye prices hit $8.55 per pound. That’s up from $7.42 cents per pound just six weeks ago.

Beef tenderloins hit $10.55 per pound last week. That’s up from $9.23 per pound, six weeks ago.

For the latest local Ag news, visit ETXAgNews.com.

