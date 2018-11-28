Fraud investigation in Nacogdoches County serves as warning to consumers

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - There is new information on a fraud and methamphetamine investigation conducted by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.
Roy Butler is the primary suspect. Sheriff Jason Bridges said the 28-year old headed up one of the largest fraud operations in many years in Nacogdoches County.
The criminal investigation room had a table full of evidence.
“Here’s one that was already fully produced. A $10 bill that’s going to be a counterfeit bill," Bridges said while picking up the bill.
It's evidence indicating an unraveled forgery scheme.
Bridges picked up a wrinkled bill.
“It has a different feel and texture than regular paper does," Bridges said. "And the currency actually feels pretty good.”
Aside from phony cash, forged checks were found in his possession as well.
“He was going for the gusto," Bridges said. "In fact, one local business that we feel like he hit with a check like this, hit it twice for a couple of thousand dollars both times.”
There was a forged passport. And printers. No telling what evidence investigators will find inside computers and hard drives.
A similar troubling find was written down in a notebook.
“(We) have a notebook here that contained some names with Social Security numbers in it," Bridges said.
There are also suspicions of identity theft.
“Probably, as most fraud cases are, there are probably a lot of people not even in this area that are affected that don’t even realize," Bridges said. "I think it’s going to go far and wide before it’s all said and done. And that we can get into those hard drives and we can look at them and actually see how many people are possibly affected.”
According to officials, Butler was initially investigated through undercover meth buys. Information was then presented that connected Butler to fraud cases in both Trinity and Nacogdoches counties.
That collaboration then led to this expanded investigation.
Victims will be notified as they're discovered.
In the meantime, Susan Swearingen, a bank vice president who is also the branch manager of Bancorp South, said this incident and others like it can serve as a warning to consumers.
“A good thing to do is always check your bank accounts on a daily basis if you can," Swearingen said. “Most banks have online banking which is a great source to look and see if everything in your account was yours.”
Text alerts on debit card use is wise. If you’re in the business of cashing checks, remember to take precautions.
“Call the business the check is written on to verify that they did write the check and never use the phone number on the check," Swearingen said. "You would want to look it up.”
There is no telephone number on a suspected forged check that was seized by NCSO deputies. The address is 123 3rd avenue, Miami, Florida, and there is no no ZIP code. They are all red flags.
“A wealth of things here we’re going to have to look at and a lot of things to be examined,” Bridges said.
Bridges said the investigation could take up to five months. Determinations are being made now whether to turn it over to federal authorities.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.