The Latest: Mattis defends US role in Yemen conflict

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo smiles after shaking hands with Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., not shown, as Pompeo arrives for a closed door meeting with Senators about Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Senators who have grown increasingly uneasy with the U.S. response to Saudi Arabia after the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi are set to grill top administration officials Wednesday at a closed-door briefing that could determine how far Congress goes in punishing the longtime Middle East ally. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) (AP)