Lufkin PD in need of Blue Santa child sponsors

Lufkin, TX (KTRE) - The Lufkin police department is pairing with Lufkin ISD again this year to help bring Christmas presents to children in need. The Blue Santa toy drive is put on with the help of corporate sponsors and by people from the Lufkin community who want to sponsor a child.
However, the police department says that corporate sponsorship is down this year and that they are strongly encouraging those in the community who can sponsor a child to do so.
“We’ve been blessed with a large corporate sponsorship, but due to hurricanes and other natural disasters in the US, they haven’t been able to provide us as much money this year because their money is down,” said officer Cody Jackson.
Lufkin PD staff said this toy drive is important because it fosters positive relations between police officers and children, and it helps those in need.
Those who would like to learn more about sponsoring a child can Jessica Pebsworth at (936) 633-0321.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.