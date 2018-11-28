Nacogdoches police: 3 Illinois men arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested three Illinois men on felony and misdemeanor drug charges after a search of their vehicle after a traffic stop turned up ecstasy, THC edibles, and marijuana.
Dennis R. Hunter II, 34, Tyrone M. Nichols, 34, Michael Arness Smith, 45, all of Peoria, Illinois, are still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail. Each man was charged with first-degree felony manufacture and/or delivery of a controlled substance between 2 and 400 grams, second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams, and Class B misdemeanor possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
No bond amounts have been set for any of their charges.
Sgt. Brett Ayres, a spokesman for the Nacogdoches Police Department, said the traffic stop occurred in the 1700 block of Southwest Stallings Drive at about 12:02 a.m. Wednesday.
All three men were occupants in the vehicle, Ayres said. He added that a search of their vehicle turned up ecstasy, “THC edibles” and marijuana.
The three Illinois residents were arrested at the scene and taken to the county jail.
