4 children, 2 adults believed killed in Indiana house fire

Firefighters remain on the scene following an early morning house fire on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018 in Logansport, Ind. Authorities say four children and two adults are unaccounted for following the house fire. Cass County Sheriff Randy Pryor told reporters at the scene in Logansport that the six are still believed to be inside the home that burned early Wednesday. (John Terhune/Journal & Courier via AP) (AP)