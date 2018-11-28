SFA Ladyjacks head west to take on 4-1 Texas Tech

The Red Raiders are in their first season under Marlene Stollings, who is halfway to beating last season’s wins mark of seven just five games into her premier season in charge. Stollings' previous stops include head coaching stints at Winthrop, VCU and most recently Minnesota, where she crafted the nation’s third-highest scoring offense (84.9) during the 2017-18 season. Riding a four-game winning streak and sitting at 4-1 on the campaign, the Ladyjacks were dominant in a 76-34 rout of Tulsa on Saturday at home, surrendering the fewest points by SFA to a Division I opponent since the 2000-01 season. The win also produced a season-high margin of victory (42) and marked an impressively stout defensive performance by the 'Jacks. SFA has averaged 11 steals per game this season, a figure that ranks in NCAA Division I, and is allowing just 58.2 points per game to opponents. On the other end of the court, the Ladyjacks have done several things consistently well through their first five games. For one, the team is scoring at a 73 point-per-game clipped with a slash line of .425/.377/.713 (FG/3PT/FT). Their mark of 9.8 three pointers made per game ranks 15th in Division I women’s basketball, while a collective 18.4 assist per game is good for 22nd in the nation. While senior Chanell Hayes is the team’s leader in both categories this season, the marks have been a team effort through and through. In no stat is this more evident than a 75% assist rate on SFA’s 122 made field goals thus far, as 9 of SFA’s 11 players average at least an assist per game. Eight different players are shooting 43 percent or better from the field, with five of those athletes knocking down 40 percent of their three-pointers as well.