SFA’s Shannon Bogues on Lou Henson watch list

Through his first five games of 2018-19, Bogues has exceeded 15 points three time and broken the 20-point barrier once. He has also never failed to dish out fewer than two assists per game so far as well. Since stepping foot onto SFA's campus prior to the start of his junior year, Bogues has amassed 616 points. Of those 616, 539 came in 2017-18 and led to an All-Southland Conference Second Team as well as an All-NABC District 23 Second Team nod.