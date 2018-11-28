SFA’s Shannon Bogues on Lou Henson watch list

From SFA Athletics
Already regarded as one of the best pure scorers both in the Southland Conference and on the national scene, SFA men's basketball senior guard Shannon Bogues found himself on the receiving end of some national recognition this week.
The 6'3 guard out of Killeen, Texas, was placed on the Lou Henson Mid-Major Player of the Year Watch List it was announced by the committee earlier in the week.
Bogues is the only player from the Southland Conference on the 50-man watch list and has again proven himself to be an elite-level scorer during the early stages of his final season of college basketball.
The senior leads the 'Jacks and ranks fifth in the Southland Conference in scoring with an average of 15.4 points per game. Bogues' shooting splits of .444/.458/.900 place the senior in the top spot among SFA's ranks in both three-point field goal percentage and free throw percentage.
An additional area where Bogues has excelled through the early stages of the 2018-19 campaign has been his distribution. His 22 assists lead SFA while his 4.4 assists per game rank as the fourth highest average among all Southland Conference players.
Through his first five games of 2018-19, Bogues has exceeded 15 points three time and broken the 20-point barrier once. He has also never failed to dish out fewer than two assists per game so far as well. Since stepping foot onto SFA's campus prior to the start of his junior year, Bogues has amassed 616 points. Of those 616, 539 came in 2017-18 and led to an All-Southland Conference Second Team as well as an All-NABC District 23 Second Team nod.
Should Bogues replicate the scoring numbers of his inaugural season at SFA this year, he would become the 31st member of the 'Jacks' 1,000-point club. No player who has played only two years for SFA has reached 1,000 points in their career.
Since 2010, the Lou Henson award has been presented on an annual basis to the best mid-major college basketball player in the nation. Past recipients of the award include the Milwaukee Bucks' Matthew Dellavedova (2013) and SFA's own Thomas Walkup (2016).
Bogues and the rest of the 'Jacks are on their way to Belfast, Northern Ireland, where they will be one of eight participants in the 2018 Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic. During the program’s first international trip, SFA will play two games at SSE Arena in Belfast with the first one coming against West Coast Conference foe San Francisco. The 'Jacks and Dons tip-off at 1:00 p.m. local time (7:00 p.m. CT) Friday afternoon.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.