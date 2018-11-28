Update: Police have issued ‘all-clear’ for Texas Southern University

HOUSTON, TX - (KLTV) UPDATE: The police have issued an “all-clear” for the Texas Southern University after the campus was evacuated due to a bomb threat.
According to the official social media feed of Texas Southern University, the university’s police have issued an “all-clear." They report that all evening classes will remain cancelled. The university will return to its normal operations on Thursday.
TSU also stated the univeristy’s basketball game againster the University of Houston will be played on campus Wednesday night as scheduled.
PREVIOUS:
According to the official social media feed of Texas Southern University, the whole campus is being evacuated due to a bomb threat.
Houston Police say they received the threat that mentioned the university at 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday.
The school has canceled all classes for the rest of the day. All buildings are being evacuated.
Classes are being canceled and the whole campus is being evacuated. This includes dorms. There will be no more classes Wednesday.
