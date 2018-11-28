Three families welcome adopted children at Angelina County Adoption Day event

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - It was emotional day inside the Angelina County Courthouse Wednesday morning. Three East Texas families gained new family members at the 13th annual Adoption Day celebration in Angelina County.
“In the past 13 years, we’ve taken a moment to celebrate adoptions," said Natalie Thorton, the executive director of CASA of the Pines. "We have commencement ceremonies today.”
CASA of the Pines serves and advocates for foster children. Thorton says that adoption ceremonies like today’s are special and heartwarming to witness.
“We have adoptions all year long, and they really are some of the most beautiful ceremonies you’ll ever see,” Thorton said.
Two of those adopted today were Gracie and Samantha Lynn Cox, who were adopted by their foster parents.
“I’m very excited and happy at the same time," Gracie said. "This is like a really big moment for many kids’ lives.”
For Gracie and Samantha, adoption isn’t just a chance to become a part of a new family. It’s also a chance to get a new start in their lives.
“We get to have a new family and a new start which is one of the most important things in a child’s life who’s been through things that we’ve gone through,” Gracie said.
Barry and Vicky Cox had been Gracie and Samantha’s foster parents for the past six months. They says that adopting a child can be difficult, but that it was well worth it.
“It’s a lengthy process," Barry said. "There’s ups and downs but it’s all pretty much worth it.”
Thorton said that days like today serve as a testament to the importance of providing homes and families to kids like Gracie and Samantha.
“It definitely shines a light to the importance of adoptions and how special adoptions are for our country," Thorton said.
If you would like more information on how you can adopt a child into your family, click here.
