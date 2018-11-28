Tuesday night basketball action

By Caleb Beames | November 27, 2018 at 10:29 PM CST - Updated November 27 at 11:01 PM

There was plenty of basketball action Tuesday night.

The action was highlights by a packed Central Gym where the Bulldogs beat Hudson 65-60. Another key game was Longview winning 63-62 after the Lobos hit a game winning three with 8 seconds left.

Boys Scores:

Longview 63, Lufkin 62

Nacogdoches 72, Central Heights 40

Livingston 85, Anahuac 60

Center 45, Whitehouse 42

Huntington 72, Beaumont Legacy 34

Central 65, Hudson 60

Elkhart 70, Wells 57

Woden 67, Rusk 50

Laneville 62, Mt. Enterprise 54

Girls Scores:

Central 46, Martinsville 39

Hudson 51, Tarkington 44

