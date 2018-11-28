Tuesday night basketball action

There was plenty of basketball action Tuesday night.
The action was highlights by a packed Central Gym where the Bulldogs beat Hudson 65-60. Another key game was Longview winning 63-62 after the Lobos hit a game winning three with 8 seconds left.
Boys Scores:
Longview 63, Lufkin 62
Nacogdoches 72, Central Heights 40
Livingston 85, Anahuac 60
Center 45, Whitehouse 42
Huntington 72, Beaumont Legacy 34
Central 65, Hudson 60
Elkhart 70, Wells 57
Woden 67, Rusk 50
Laneville 62, Mt. Enterprise 54
Girls Scores:
Central 46, Martinsville 39
Hudson 51, Tarkington 44
