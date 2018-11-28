UK court throws out extradition request for Turkish critic

Akin Ipek speaks to media as he leaves Westminster Magistrates Court after his extradition hearing was dismissed in London, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Akin Ipek is a high-profile critic of President Erdogan of Turkey whose newspapers and TV stations were seized by the Turkish state in 2015. The Turkish Government was seeking the extradition of Mr Ipek, who lives in London and is the director of British company Koza Ltd, and other critics of the Erdogan regime. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) (Kirsty Wigglesworth)