Warm, southerly winds will bring back more humidity before a few storms arrive Friday evening

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A warm, south wind will continue to blow through East Texas over the next couple of days, which will allow our warming trend to march on, leading to unseasonably warm temperatures across the Piney Woods.
The warming trend will also be accompanied by higher humidity levels, which will lead to increasing clouds and a 20% chance of spotty showers on Thursday.
Our next storm system will impact our region on Friday, which will provide us with a 60% chance of showers and a few strong thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening hours. A few storms may turn severe, capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado.
Due to the fast-moving nature of this system, we will be in store for a pretty nice weekend as westerly winds come in behind the departing storm system, allowing for skies to clear out as drier air comes filtering in to East Texas. It will still be a mild weekend since this frontal boundary has Pacific origins.
A stronger cold front looks to arrive on Monday, which will lead to a slight chance of rain followed by another dip in the temperatures for the middle of next week.
