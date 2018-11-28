Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Today began cool in the lower to mid-40s with ample sunshine. During the day winds will be gusty from the south at 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph, so a Lake Wind Advisory has been issued for most of our central and northeastern counties until 4:00 PM this afternoon. Heading into the afternoon, we’ll warm into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees for highs today with increasing clouds so expect skies to be partly to mostly cloudy by tonight. Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s and a slight chance for light scattered showers, primarily for areas south of I-20. On Friday, a cold front is expected to move through East Texas with the possibility for showers and a few stronger thunderstorms. Currently, the northeastern quarter of East Texas is under a SLIGHT risk for severe weather but it looks like stronger to severe storm development is more likely off to our east and northeast, but we will continue to monitor the situation and keep you updated. Sunshine and upper 60s/lower 70s will remain for the weekend before another stronger cold front is expected on Monday, dropping temperatures into the lower 50s for highs by Tuesday.