AC Ladyroadrunners now 9-0 to start the year, beat McLennan 79-60

From Gary Stallard/ AC Athletics
It was bound to happen, and the Angelina College Lady Roadrunners needed to know how the team would respond when it did.
The team’s leading scorer, Natasha Mack, finished with 13 points on Wednesday, well below her season average of 23 points per game. Consider the question answered. The Lady ‘Runners brought more than enough offensive firepower to take down McLennan College 79-60 at Shands Gymnasium to run AC’s season-opening win streak to nine straight games.
Playing in just 23 of the 40 minutes, Mack nevertheless put up big numbers, finishing with the 13 points, 13 rebounds and four blocked shots to notch her seventh double-double in nine games. Britney Thompson nailed four three pointers to lead the team with 14 points, Mia Williams added three more treys for 13 points and Taylor Jacob converted three long-distance shots to finish with 11 points. McLennan’s Keke Nowlin led the Highlassies with 12 points.
AC showed a little rust from a 10-day break, converting just eight of 16 shots from the field and misfiring on all four three-point attempts in the first quarter. Still, the Lady ‘Runners led 23-11 after eight minutes of play and 40-29 at the half.
Then Teeonna Barkley, who finished with nine points, got AC off to a quick start in the third period, as the Lady Roadrunners extended their lead to 20 points in cruising to a win in the team’s final non-conference game before league play begins on Saturday.
The Lady Roadrunners (9-0) will host Kilgore College as part of a women’s/men’s doubleheader Saturday at Shands Gymnasium. The women will tip off at 2 p.m., and the Roadrunner men will host Kilgore starting at 4 p.m.