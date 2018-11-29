AC Ladyroadrunners now 9-0 to start the year, beat McLennan 79-60

Playing in just 23 of the 40 minutes, Mack nevertheless put up big numbers, finishing with the 13 points, 13 rebounds and four blocked shots to notch her seventh double-double in nine games. Britney Thompson nailed four three pointers to lead the team with 14 points, Mia Williams added three more treys for 13 points and Taylor Jacob converted three long-distance shots to finish with 11 points. McLennan’s Keke Nowlin led the Highlassies with 12 points.