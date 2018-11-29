Federal grand jury indicts man accused of robbing 3 East Texas banks

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - A federal grand jury has indicted a Houston man accused of robbing three East Texas banks and a Livingston hotel and attempting to rob a Kennard bank.
Dmarcus Jamil Jiles, 32, is charged with three counts of bank robbery, two counts of possession of firearms in furtherance of a violent crime, Hobbs act robbery and attempted bank robbery.
Jiles is accused of robbing Commercial Bank in Diboll on April 13, Compass Bank in Broaddus on April 20, BancorpSouth in Alto on May 25 and Hampton Inn on July 4.
According to a previous KTRE report, Jiles tried to rob the Commercial Bank in Kennard on July 10. Employees at the bank spotted a man outside, and when he walked up to a door, something didn’t look right, according to Houston County Chief Deputy GP Shearer. He said they hit an alarm, and at that time, Jiles got into a white car and drove east on State Highway 7 toward Angelina County.
A trooper spotted the vehicle and was able to arrest Jiles.
Jiles is scheduled to appear in the federal court in Beaumont on Dec. 10.
