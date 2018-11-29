Federal judge sentences woman who stole almost $400K from title company to 33 months

BEAUMONT, TX (KTRE) - A federal judge has sentenced a Livingston woman who took part in a conspiracy to steal almost $400,000 from a Tyler County title company to 33 months in prison and an additional five years of supervised release.
According to federal court documents, the federal sentencing hearing took place in a federal court in Beaumont on Wednesday. Ashley Nacole Reeks will be required to pay $395,699.63 in restitution.
Austin Chumley, one of Reeks’ co-conspirators, was sentenced to five years of probation, and he will be required to pay $55,263.63 in restitution.
Wesley Moore, another co-conspirator in the case, pleaded guilty on July 20. His sentencing date has not been set yet.
According to the text of the indictment, Reeks worked for Tyler County Title, which maintained an escrow account at a Woodville bank. The indictment states Reeks had managing access to the account and from Jan. 4, 2016, to March 30, 2017, she and three others schemed to get money from the account.
According to the indictment, Reeks would issue checks from the account to the other three, as she was an authorized signer on the account. Reeks would then forge a second signature, according to the indictment.
The indictment alleges Reeks conspired to steal $395,599.63.
Previous stories: Livingston woman pleads guilty to stealing from title company
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.