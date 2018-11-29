FIRST ALERT: Isolated severe storms possible in Deep East Texas area

EAST TEXAS, TX (KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday evening as a fast-moving storm system moves in the southern plains tomorrow.
The best chance for severe weather looks to remain mainly north of the I-20 corridor, but an isolated severe storm or two cannot be ruled out, even down here in Deep East Texas.
Attached is the severe risk outlook. The orange shaded area outlines the ‘higher’ or ‘medium’ risk area, which includes much of the ArkLaTex.
