A First Alert Weather Day in place for Friday evening

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A **FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY** has been declared for Friday afternoon and evening as a few strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible throughout Deep East Texas.
Areas of drizzle and light shower activity will continue today, tonight, and through the first half of the day on Friday as warm, humid air continues to move into East Texas under cloudy skies.
Our next storm system will impact our region on Friday, which will provide us with a 60% chance of showers and a few strong thunderstorms during the late afternoon and evening hours. A few storms may turn severe, capable of producing damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado.
While the main severe weather threat with this impending storm system looks to remain north of our area, we cannot rule out an isolated severe storm or two developing in our part of the state on Friday evening.
Due to the fast-moving nature of this system, we will be in store for a pretty nice weekend as westerly winds come in behind the departing storm system, allowing for skies to clear out as drier air comes filtering in to East Texas. Look for sunny skies and chilly mornings to give way to mild afternoons both days this weekend, making for some great weather to be outdoors.
Our next cold snap moves in early next week, which will lead to plummeting temperatures and perhaps another freeze by next Wednesday morning.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.