‘The Inn Crowd’ in Crockett attract talent and large audiences

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Professionals by day and amateur actors by night during December sing out, “There’s no room at the inn. There’s no room at the inn.”
“No room at the inn” provides a play on words for “The Inn Crowd,” a musical drama written by Bob and Susan Woolsey of Weldon in Houston County.
“Anticipate the beat,” Susan, an Alaskan for 30 years said as she directed a cast member.
After she and Bob were married, they came to Houston County to live on a farm once owned by her great-grandfather.
“We needed to take care of my parents. I brought the play with me,” Susan Woolsey said.
The production is based on the familiar biblical Christmas story. The music, however, includes classical, gospel, R&B, and swing, and it even has rapping children shepherds.
“Give me a rhythm here, Bobby,” Susan Woolsey said to a drummer, who took the cue.
“Shepherds on duty with a sheepish look. Didn’t know we’d go down in the big book,” Susan Woolsey rapped.
The Woolseys coordinate up to 35 churches and a cast of about 30, for the most part from Houston County.
“It’s everyday people (who) want to go out and express the love of Christ and let the light shine through them,” Susan Woolsey shared.
This year, the production is at the Crockett Civic Center, where space is shared with audience numbers that outgrew church family life centers. The interaction with guests will continue.
“You have the actors going in and out, walking through the people, engaging them,” explained music director Brandon Nichols of First United Methodist Church Crockett.
Nichols has been in the play for three years. He returns as Gabriel, the angel.
Ray Michael is the only out-of-towner. The Floridian handles 16 wireless mics, lighting, and special effects. He’s worked on big city productions. Crockett is now a favorite.
“When you’re dealing with home folk and you get that community feeling,” Michael said. “As she (Susan) says, ‘unity in the community.'”
Malcolm Monroe and the other preachers around the county play the Wise Men.
“Sometimes we act up like wise guys,” Monroe joked.
Still, they’re wise enough to sense this Christmas pageant makes for a better community all year long.
“You have these good memories of working so hard for something so beautiful as this event,” Monroe said.
The Woolseys like that. Bob Woolsey has carried the beat for big name performers.
“Jackie Wilson, the Platters, the Drifters, the Coasters, Chuck Berry. All those people on tour with a group called the Fabulous 50′s Show,” he listed.
The mention isn’t name dropping, but rather to make a point that working with the nurse, music directors, and others from across Houston County brings an unmatched satisfaction.
“Absolutely, can’t match spiritually," Bob Woolsey said.
A trumpet was heard.
It was Susan Woolsey, a retired trumpet player for the United States Air Force Band, beginning a practice. She said she finds her faith grows with each performance.
“And God keeps saying, 'Yes, go do it.,” Susan Woolsey said.
If you would like to come out and see “The Inn Crowd,” there are only two chances to catch the performances.
Play productions will be held on Friday and Saturday nights and are set to begin at 6 p.m. at the Crockett Civic Center.
The event is free. Early arrival is suggested for a pre-concert and refreshments. Visit https://www.facebook.com/The-Inn-Crowd-Community-1845361405558662/ for more information.
