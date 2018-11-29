‘Jacks ready to wow international crowd at Belfast Classic

Playing internationally for the first time in program history, the SFA men's basketball team begins the final portion of its four-game slate of 2018 Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic schedule by heading to Belfast, Northern Ireland. The first of SFA's two games in Belfast comes Friday afternoon (or morning, if you're following in Nacogdoches) and features a showdown against undefeated San Francisco. • Tip-off in the third all-time meeting between the 'Jacks and Dons is set for 1:00 p.m. local time which translates to 7:00 a.m. CT. BBC Sports NI Online will carry a live stream of the game while listeners can hear longtime Lumberjack play-by-play man and unabashed Irishman Rob Meyers' call of the tilt over the airwaves on Q107.7 FM or online via the TuneIn app. • Senior guard Shannon Bogues was named to the 2018-19 Lou Henson Award Watch List earlier in the week. The only Southland Conference player on the 50-man list, Bogues leads SFA in scoring at a clip of 15.4 points per game. • Bogues has been especially efficient at the free throw line this season. He has nailed 18 of his 20 tries from there and ranks 50th nationally in free throw percentage at the moment. • Bogues and junior Kevon Harris are two of the top-five players by usage in the Southland Conference. The former ranks second in the league with a minutes per game average of 33:44 while the latter is fifth in the conference with an average of 32:37.