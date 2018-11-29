‘Jacks ready to wow international crowd at Belfast Classic

From SFA Athletics
Playing internationally for the first time in program history, the SFA men's basketball team begins the final portion of its four-game slate of 2018 Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic schedule by heading to Belfast, Northern Ireland. The first of SFA's two games in Belfast comes Friday afternoon (or morning, if you're following in Nacogdoches) and features a showdown against undefeated San Francisco. • Tip-off in the third all-time meeting between the 'Jacks and Dons is set for 1:00 p.m. local time which translates to 7:00 a.m. CT. BBC Sports NI Online will carry a live stream of the game while listeners can hear longtime Lumberjack play-by-play man and unabashed Irishman Rob Meyers' call of the tilt over the airwaves on Q107.7 FM or online via the TuneIn app. • Senior guard Shannon Bogues was named to the 2018-19 Lou Henson Award Watch List earlier in the week. The only Southland Conference player on the 50-man list, Bogues leads SFA in scoring at a clip of 15.4 points per game. • Bogues has been especially efficient at the free throw line this season. He has nailed 18 of his 20 tries from there and ranks 50th nationally in free throw percentage at the moment. • Bogues and junior Kevon Harris are two of the top-five players by usage in the Southland Conference. The former ranks second in the league with a minutes per game average of 33:44 while the latter is fifth in the conference with an average of 32:37.
LAST TIME OUT • Junior guard Aaron Augustin put on a show in his second appearance of the season, dishing out a career-high 12 assists and finishing with a career-best six steals to help the 'Jacks take down St. Edward's 73-60 in Nacogdoches last Sunday. • Augustin's helpers allowed four 'Jacks to finish with 10 or more points. Shannon Bogues led the way with a game-high 16 while Kevon Harris finished with 14. Davonte Fitzgerald and Karl Nicholas each totaled 12 and Fitzgerald tied a career-high by grabbing a game-best nine rebounds.
SCOUTING SAN FRANCISCO | ROSTER | SCHEDULE | STATISTICS • One of 18 undefeated teams remaining in college basketball, the Dons checked in at number 25 in the NCAA's first-ever NET ranking. • An excellent rebounding club, the Dons rank second nationally with 45.83 rebounds per game in 2018-19. Leading the charge in that category is Matt McCarthy who leads the team, ranks second in the WCC and 39th nationally by ripping down 9.5 caroms per game. • San Francisco also ranks second nationally in rebounding margin (+16.8) and the Dons have posted some impressive team numbers on both the offensive and defensive ends of the court, too. Currently they rank second in the nation in scoring margin (+27.7), third in the land in field goal percentage defense (.345), and fourth in the nation in scoring defense (53.3). • Operating the gas pedal of the Dons' smooth-shooting offense is the aptly-named Frankie Ferrari. His 6.2 assists per game ranks as the 24th-best average among all NCAA Division I men's basketball players at the moment while his assist-to-turnover ratio of 5.29 is the eighth-best in the nation. • Five San Francisco players are averaging double-digits in the scoring column. Leading the way in that category is Charles Mineland (14.0 ppg) and he's joined by McCarthy (12.5 ppg), Jordan Rahtino (11.0 ppg), Ferrari (10.8 ppg) and Jimbo Lull (10.5 ppg).
COMING UP NEXT Depending on SFA’s outcome against San Francisco - as well as the outcome of the battle between Milwaukee and #20/21 Buffalo - the 'Jacks will take on either the Panthers or the Bulls Saturday. If the 'Jacks win, they’ll play at 3:30 p.m. local time (9:30 a.m. CT) but if SFA falls it will play at 1:00 p.m. local time (7:00 a.m. CT).