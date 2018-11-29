Lufkin American Legion Auxiliary seeks community’s help in honoring fallen heroes

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Every year, the ladies of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit place wreaths on veterans' gravesites during a national remembrance ceremony. This year, the Lufkin chapter does not have enough wreaths to honor the number of worthy veterans.
This year is the first time they’re offering gravestone specific sponsorship; meaning, a person can now sponsor a specific gravestone, such as a friend or loved one who has passed. However, the Lufkin chapter has only around 400 of its 650 wreath goal.
The American Legion is now hoping you will help fill the gap so no veteran will go without a wreath this holiday season.
“It’s important that we honor all of our veterans, regardless of what branch of service, whether they saw combat or not," said Rita Redd, the president of the auxiliary unit. "They were willing to give up their time -- sometimes their life -- but they were willing to give back to their country to keep us safe.”
You have until Dec. 3 to sponsor a wreath. The national recognition ceremony in which the wreaths will be laid will be held Dec. 15.
If you would like to help Wreaths Across America’s Lufkin chapter meet their goal of 650 wreaths to cover the graves of our fallen heroes, you can sponsor a wreath by visiting the Wreaths Across America website, or by visiting the Lufkin chapter’s Facebook page for more information.
