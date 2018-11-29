Lufkin Marine Corp League seeking a new facility to store donations

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) -Every holiday season smiles are put on the faces of hundreds of families and kids by receiving gifts through the Toys for Tots program.
The effort is all thanks to the Lufkin Marine Core League, but this year they are in need of finding a permanent facility to store donations after the city informed them they would be using their previous building for a police and fire training facility.
“We are bringing toys, we’re getting monetary donations to buy toys and bicycles for these less fortunate children and we simply don’t have a place to do our mission,” said Brian Crews, Toys for Tots Coordinator.
Crews said the mall has offered the Sears building to assist them but it is going to come with a price.
"It will cost about $2,000, so that limited our access to that,” he said.
Right now they are storing toys a various locations in the area and have received some support from their partner organization Love In The Name Of Christ. "
We reached out to a couple resources you know, we’ve had a good response from a local church who has agreed to open up their doors and then we reached out to a business,” said Stephen Jansen, Executive Director of Love Inc.
Jansen says when community crisis arise such as this one it is their mission to serve.
“We really believe in the power of collaboration, in the power of partnership and coming together as a community and helping each other,” he said.
Crews says he we will remain hopeful that more local organizations will come together and help them serve the families in Angelina County.
“It is huge, the community depends on it, the less fortunate children in our communities depend on it. They need it, the families need it and we are more than happy to help we just need a place to continue doing our work,” he said.
To find a place to donate, go here and click on ‘Make a Donation’. They’ll have a list locations.
